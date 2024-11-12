Nüspace Unveils Curated Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Iconic Brands And Unique Finds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, Nüspace, a leading Canadian destination for design-forward furniture and gifts, is thrilled to announce the release of its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. Showcasing a selection of thoughtfully curated products, this guide makes holiday shopping effortless, inspiring, and brimming with unique options for every design lover on your list.

This year's gift guide includes an exciting lineup of brands, each celebrated for their quality, creativity, and craftsmanship. Whether it's whimsical toys, stylish accessories, or functional decor, the Nüspace Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone.

Featured Brands:



Candylab – Known for their meticulously crafted wooden toys, Candylab offers timeless designs inspired by mid-century American cars. These nostalgic yet modern playthings appeal to both children and adults who appreciate the art of play.

Eat My Socks – Socks become a statement piece with Eat My Socks, whose bold designs and vibrant colors add a dash of fun to any wardrobe. Gift a pair or two for a unique stocking stuffer that will keep loved ones warm and stylish.

Studio Roof – Embrace the beauty of nature with Studio Roof's eco-friendly, intricate paper art. Perfect for those who enjoy decorating with a sustainable twist, these colorful creations are easy to assemble and make for stunning wall decor.

The Line – Offering minimalist line drawings of iconic cityscapes, The Line captures the essence of global landmarks, turning them into elegant decorative pieces. Perfect for travel lovers and decor enthusiasts alike, these pieces bring sophistication to any space.

Le Puzz – Le Puzz reinvents the traditional puzzle with quirky illustrations and thoughtful designs that spark joy and nostalgia. Each piece is crafted with high-quality materials and offers a delightful, hands-on activity for cozy winter nights. Fatboy – Known for its playful and practical designs, Fatboy's collection includes everything from comfortable loungers to innovative lighting, ideal for indoor and outdoor relaxation. These pieces add personality to any space and make thoughtful, versatile gifts.

“At Nüspace, we aim to provide customers with extraordinary products that bring joy and design into everyday life,” said Michel Abitbol, President of Nüspace.“Our Holiday Gift Guide is filled with items that inspire, entertain, and brighten up the holiday season, all while showcasing the unique style that defines Nüspace.”

The Nüspace Holiday Gift Guide is now available online and in-store. From modern decor to imaginative gifts for all ages, Nüspace makes holiday shopping a creative, memorable experience. Visit our stores in Montreal or Brossard's Quartier DIX30 or explore our website at nuspace.ca to find the perfect gifts this season.

About Nüspace:

Nüspace is a Canadian retailer offering an extensive selection of contemporary furniture, decor, and gift items. With a commitment to quality and design, Nüspace brings together an array of globally recognized brands and emerging designers. Each collection at Nüspace is curated to provide unique, inspiring solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

