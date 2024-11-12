(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, all 32 team editions of Blitz Champz, the fast-paced, family-friendly football card game, will be available at Walmart. Created by women's football champion and entrepreneur, Adrienne Smith, Blitz Champz brings the excitement of the gridiron to football game days for fans of all ages.

Blitz Champz NFL Card Game Now Available at Walmart for the Holiday Season

Blitz Champz is an easy-to-learn card game, for 2-6 people, with the goal of being the first player to score 21 or more points. Blitz Champz uniquely blends strategy and competition, making it the perfect addition to any family gathering, tailgate party, or even classroom activity as playing Blitz Champz reinforces math skills for students in grades 3-8.

With its debut at Walmart, Blitz Champz is set to become one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season. Starting this month, fans can find their favorite NFL team's Blitz Champz card game at their local Walmart store or purchase on Walmart.

Adrienne Smith, a wide receiver for the U.S. women's national tackle and flag football teams, developed Blitz Champz to share her love for the game and encourage more people to get involved with football. Blitz Champz offers a fun and competitive way to experience football, with simple rules that make it accessible for players as young as 7 years-old, as well as seasoned football enthusiasts.

"I am thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring Blitz Champz to families across the country," said Adrienne Smith, inventor of Blitz Champz. "Football is for everyone, and I'm excited to make the game more inclusive and engaging for people of all backgrounds. This partnership will help us spread the love of football far and wide."

Walmart first identified Adrienne Smith and her Blitz Champz football card game in 2018 when they invited her to present at their annual Open Call event in Bentonville, Ark., supporting the company's

commitment to their America at Work initiative.



"Walmart is the destination for toys all year round, but especially during the holiday season. We are excited to offer new and exciting items in our assortment, especially those that come from our Open Call event!" said Brittany Smith, vice president of Toys at Walmart. "Blitz Champz would be a great gift for football fans of all ages to play at any gathering of friends and family!"

Blitz Champz is an award-winning card game for football fans ages 7 and up.

Blitz Champz is fast-paced, action-packed, and features 100 vibrantly illustrated playing cards characterizing a diverse lineup of male and female players.

Blitz Champz also reinforces strategic thinking and math skills for kids in grades 3-8. Blitz Champz was created by Adrienne Smith, five-time member of the U.S. women's national flag football team, two-time gold medalist with the U.S. women's national tackle football team, and six-time national champion with the Boston Renegades.

