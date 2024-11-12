Canva Down: Social Media Lights Up With Memes, Jokes Online Over Temp Block Try These Alternatives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On November 12, Canva experienced an unexpected outage, leaving users around the world unable to access the site. As soon as the service went down, social lit up with memes and jokes about the situation. Instead of simply posting“Canva Down” updates.

The Canva outage impacted users across India, preventing some from editing images and others from downloading projects. It disrupted workflows, especially for those with urgent design needs.

Netizens used humour to share their reactions, creating a wave of memes that flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) as the popular graphic design platform went down.

From witty references to movie scenes to clever nods to politics, users took the opportunity to lighten the moment, poking fun at the inconvenience.

Memes showcasing exaggerated reactions and funny expressions captured many's reliance on Canva for their work and creative projects.

Competitor Picsart joined in the fun conversation on social media. Noticing the“Canva down” trend, Picsart saw an opportunity to promote its own platform, encouraging Canva users to try their app instead.

“It's us you can use us, we're working,” it wrote.

Canva responds

Within an hour, Canva's technical team restored the platform, but the memes continued circulating long after the service was back up. Responding quickly to user concerns, Canva acknowledged the issue on X.

“We're on it,” Canva posted.

“We're aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. For updates, visit We really appreciate your patience!” the company added.