Trouble For Elon Musk-Led X: Leading French Newspapers Sue Over Content Payments

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several major French newspapers have initiated action against Elon Musk-led X for using their content without payment. The publications cited their ancillary rights - which allow payment to news outlets by digital platforms for the distribution of their content.

“The revenue from these rights, with the that it would enable its beneficiaries to make, is a boost to the plurality, independence and quality of the media, which are essential for freedom of expression and the right to information in our society,” added a statement quoted by Reuters.

Leading French publications including Le Figaro, Les Echos, Le Parisien, Le Monde, Courrier International, Huffington Post, and Le Nouvel Obs have launched joint action against the social media company. Others including wire agency AFP have also separately sued the social media platform run by US billionaire Elon Musk.

A court hearing has been set for May 15 next year.

(With inputs from agencies)