Home Buyers Face Nearly $32,000 In Additional Costs Beyond The Down Payment

The average home buyer spends $13,498 in repairs and renovations, $4,754 on closing costs, $3,943 in concessions, and another $9,780 in miscellaneous expenses - after making their down payment.
Home buyers spend an average of $31,975 in home-buying expenses such as closing costs, repairs, and moving, in addition to their down payment, according to new research
from Clever Real Estate
The costs are broken down into the following:
Repairs and renovations: $13,498
Furniture, fixtures, and appliances: $6,446
Closing costs: $4,754
Concessions to seller: $3,943
Moving costs: $2,670
Private mortgage insurance: $387 annually
Home inspection: $277
With a 15% down payment on the average-priced U.S. home ($501,500) adding $75,255, the upfront cost totals a staggering $107,230.
Unsurprisingly, 48% of buyers say costs were higher than expected, with 39% exceeding their budget and 38% reporting impacts on their savings. Notably, 63% of first-time buyers were surprised by the cost. Among Gen Z, 49% exceeded their budget - over 1.5 times more than boomers (31%).
Further, 79% of buyers compromised on at least one priority. Buying within budget was the most common priority but also the most likely to be compromised. Of the 57% who prioritized their budget, more than 1 in 10 (11%) went over their limit.
More than half of home buyers (52%) negotiated with the seller, with 94% of those who did achieving success. About 34% of buyers paid below the asking price in 2024 - up from 27% in 2022, when the market was more favorable to sellers.
Had buyers known the true cost of purchasing a home, 68% would have taken a different approach - believing they could have saved an average of $24,000.
Moreover, buyers could incur an additional $12,944 in commission costs on the average home if sellers opt not to pay the buyer's agent commission following the National Association of Realtors settlement in August. Although 66% of buyers with agents in 2024 had their commissions covered by sellers, this is no longer required.
About 72% of buyers have regrets, with the most common being that buying a home is too expensive.
