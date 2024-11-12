(MENAFN- Aspire Communications) November 2024 – Doha, Qatar:



Aspire Zone Foundation has announced a cooperation agreement with Sky Grace Academy in preparation for hosting the second edition of the “Sky Grace 2024” International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship. Scheduled to take place from November 20 to 22, 2024, the championship will be held on the sports track inside Aspire Dome, marking a significant event in Qatar’s sports calendar.



This championship promises a unique sporting event for the region, showcasing impressive displays of rhythmic gymnastics that combine technical skill and aesthetic beauty. The opening ceremony will feature an exciting promotional display for Sky Grace Academy, inspired by major sports films, to highlight the tournament’s moments and key highlights. The ceremony will include striking footage from previous Sky Grace events between 2021 and 2023 in cities like Moscow, Sochi, and Beijing, along with appearances by Olympic champions, officials, and gymnastics stars.



Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Mr. Nasser Abdulla Al Hajri, Chief Marketing Officer at Aspire, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Sky Grace Academy, which enhances our ongoing efforts to support diverse sports activities in Qatar. Hosting the second edition of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Aspire Dome is a significant step in developing artistic sports in the region and offering the audience a unique experience that combines athletic excellence with aesthetic performance. We look forward to welcoming participants and fans from around the world and aim to provide all necessary resources to ensure the event’s success at the highest international standards.”



Al Hajri added: “This partnership is part of Aspire Zone Foundation’s commitment to developing local and regional sports and supporting all athletes striving for excellence in various sports fields. The championship is expected to draw significant interest from sports fans in Qatar and the region, further establishing Doha’s status as a leading destination for international sports events.”



The opening ceremony will include a unique artistic display capturing the spirit of athletic competition, with participants performing routines using five main apparatus: the hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon, and rope, in stunning displays that will showcase the competitors’ skills. The ceremony will also feature the introduction of official judges, highlighting the countries they represent with national flags in a festive scene underscoring the championship’s importance.



The “Sky Grace” championship is exclusively for women’s competitions, where participants will present rhythmic routines that blend artistic beauty and physical grace to music, using rhythmic gymnastics apparatus. Each routine lasts between 60 and 90 seconds, during which participants demonstrate high levels of flexibility, strength, and balance.



Following the success of the first edition, held in Beijing, China, from December 15 to 17, 2023, which saw athletes from 19 countries, including Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Australia, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Germany, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, the UAE, Serbia, Syria, Uzbekistan, and Cuba, the event brought together elite global talent, reinforcing the championship’s status as a distinguished international sports event.



The second edition is expected to attract participants from 25 countries, including Qatar, Russia, Mexico, Cuba, Belarus, the Philippines, Guatemala, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, India, Venezuela, Bulgaria, Serbia, China, the Netherlands, Egypt, Syria, Germany, Colombia, Slovakia, Madagascar, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, making it an ideal opportunity for showcasing and competing among the top rhythmic gymnastics talents.



The Aspire Dome is an ideal venue for hosting this event. It is the world’s largest multi-purpose indoor dome with a seating capacity of up to 15,500 and includes 13 multi-purpose sports halls. Closely associated with Aspire Academy, Aspire Dome offers world-class facilities that host various prominent sports events throughout the year.



Aspire Dome has previously hosted several prestigious international championships, including the Hyrox Championship held in May 2024 for the first time at Aspire, with around 4,000 athletes from 34 countries and 74 nationalities. It was also one of the main venues for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships and contributed to the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.







