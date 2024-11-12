ISAAC Rolls Out Innovative ISAAC Analytics Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISAAC Instruments today announced the availability of ISAAC Analytics , an innovative new feature within the ISAAC helping trucking fleet clients make strategic decisions informed by data, not gut feelings.Backed by the power of business intelligence (BI), ISAAC Analytics keeps fleets on top of their operational costs, fuel efficiency, asset utilization and safety and compliance statistics. Users have access to ISAAC's 360° Insights and easy-to-use dashboards that visually explain factors behind the data so fleets can quickly act on emerging trends.Data metrics include ISAAC Coach scores, critical events such as hard braking, driving time, engine idling, and hours-of-service violations. Fleets can customize the categories by terminal, driver or fleet manager to more accurately compare performance results.“We are pleased to offer ISAAC Analytics and believe this will help trucking fleets make better strategic decisions,” said J.S. Bouchard, ISAAC's chief product officer and co-founder.“By highlighting the most impactful patterns in all of the raw data, ISAAC can play a key role in helping fleets succeed over the long term.”“ISAAC Analytics is another way we provide greater value for our fleet clients from their collected data, all while maintaining strict data privacy and cybersecurity protocols,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC's CEO and co-founder.Prior to officially launching ISAAC Analytics, 12 fleet clients participated in a pilot program that included 8,500 trucks and 11,000 drivers. Collectively, they covered 1 billion miles and burned 147 million gallons of diesel. There were also 1.2 million critical events recorded during 21 million driving hours, all of which provide figures for fleets to benchmark their performance.“The biggest benefit I see from this platform is the consolidation of the rich data ISAAC has,” said Matthew Campbell, manager of transformational excellence and analytics with truckload carrier Challenger Motor Freight.“ISAAC Analytics transforms and cleanses all of the data points and puts it into a one-stop shop. That alone is super powerful.”About ISAAC InstrumentsISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. For more information about ISAAC, visit: .

