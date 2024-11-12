عربي


Kennametal To Attend UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference


11/12/2024 7:17:27 AM

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) announced today that they will attend the UBS Global Industrials and transportation conference in Manalapan, Florida.

Details of the conference are as follows:




When :

Tuesday, December 3, 2024





Attendees :

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

