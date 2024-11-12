Possible Shift In U.S. Position On Ukraine Set To Mobilize, Strengthen Europe French Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, the situation for Ukraine became more serious, but France and Europe's position on supporting Ukraine will only strengthen.

This was stated by Didier Le Bret, Director of the and Consular Academy of the of Foreign Affairs of France, in an interview with Ukrinform on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

"France's position on this issue is very clear. Regardless of Trump's decision, Europe remains central in terms of supporting Ukraine. Military support, training, and economic support. Clearly, Ukrainians are at the forefront because they are the ones defending Europe today," emphasized Le Bret.

The expert called Trump's coming to power a turning point, which may only push Europe to strengthen its role.

20-on

"As for the main goals, regardless of what the U.S. President decides, I think this will only accelerate the process. If Trump decides to freeze weapons supplies, it will force Europeans to immediately look for these weapons in other stockpiles. And we have already shown that this is possible. In the case of France, we are providing specific weapons that we did not have before. And we have significantly accelerated their production," said the diplomat.

Le Bret called Trump's vision of resolving the war within 24 hours "unacceptable" for Europe. At the same time, European politicians were preparing for a change in the U.S. leadership.

"I think many here considered this alternative and factored it as a scenario. But remember, when Trump first came to power and started saying that Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was no longer automatic for Europeans, what did we do? We learned our lesson. We told ourselves that we were not going to abandon the transatlantic alliance, but we would need to build our sovereignty and European defense, which would be stronger and more reliable. So, in fact, this helped us. So, even when Trump makes unilateral decisions, Europe manages to adapt. And this only accelerates the processes," said the diplomat.

toU.S.for's

Le Bret emphasized that the events in Ukraine are pushing Europe toward rapid changes, and Ukraine is also getting closer to the EU.

"When Putin invaded Ukraine and forced us to face the reality that we could no longer get the oil and gas that the Germans wanted, that we had to completely reorient all our supply systems, Putin helped us do what we should have done earlier. And it is Ukraine that has pushed Europe to become stronger. Of course, that's why Ukraine and Europe will have an advantage. Putin will have a country that has adapted, which has demonstrated the resilience of its defense system, which will bring Europe to a better level," the expert emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes that Trump, after taking office, will take a tougher stance on Russia's war against Ukraine than during his election campaign.