(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hellenic Initiative Canada (THIC) is thrilled to announce an expansion of its charitable mission to benefit not only Greece but also Cyprus, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to support Greek and Greek Cypriot communities. This expanded mandate opens exciting new avenues for collaboration with Canadian donors of Greek and Greek Cypriot heritage, Philhellenes, and trusted NGOs to advance impactful charitable initiatives.

To celebrate the inclusion of Cyprus in THIC's charitable mission, we are launching a campaign to raise $100,000 to support educational programs at the Centre for Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) in Nicosia, Cyprus. The funds will directly benefit CVAR's educational initiatives, which engage thousands of school-aged children each year in programs accredited by Cyprus' Ministry of Education, Sports, and Youth.

George Mavroudis, a proud Canadian of Greek Cypriot heritage, recently toured CVAR and witnessed the organization's impressive facilities and programs firsthand. Mavroudis has generously pledged to match the first $50,000 in donations, doubling the impact of early contributions to this campaign. In addition, Tony Lourakis, THIC Board member and former President of the Hellenic Heritage Foundation (HHF), whose mother is Greek-Cypriot, has committed $5,000 to kickstart the fundraiser. Further to Tony's contribution, Gus Constantinou who is a Canadian Cypriot and has worked with Cyprus at United Nations Headquarters in New York has pledge $5,000 in support of the fundraiser, Gus has undertaken archival research in Ottawa on behalf of the Cypriot Committee on Missing Persons and returning back to his native Canada in 2024, Gus is very familiar with the mandate of the CVAR and has been a proponent since its inception in 2014. All contributions to this campaign are eligible for tax receipts.

Since its opening in 2014 through the support of the Costa and Rita Severis Foundation, CVAR has been a vital institution, showcasing the rich cultural history of Cyprus. It offers school programs, workshops, seminars, and lectures that promote critical thinking and awareness of Cyprus's heritage. CVAR does not receive government funding for its programs, instead relying on donations from NGOs and philanthropic donors to continue its vital work.

This year alone, more than 4,000 children have benefited from CVAR's educational offerings, enriching their school curriculum with immersive cultural experiences. By supporting CVAR, THIC donors will empower the youth of Cyprus with a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage, fostering a sense of pride and historical awareness.

To learn more about CVAR, visit CVAR's website .

Donate to THI Canada for the CVAR fundraiser Today:

All contributions will be matched, amplifying the impact of your generosity.

Together, we can support a new generation in Cyprus to celebrate and preserve its rich heritage. Oli Mazi – all together.



