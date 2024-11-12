BML Munjal University Hosts Thought-Provoking Sols Conversations With Prof. Don Norman

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 12th November 2024: The School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) at BML Munjal University (BMU) recently hosted an engaging and deeply impactful session with Prof. Don Norman, a world-renowned expert in humanistic-social design and human-centered approaches, as part of its 4th edition of SoLS Conversations, titled "Bridging Humanistic-Social Design for a Better World and Liberal Studies." The event brought together thought leaders, students, and faculty to explore how humanistic-social design, education, and sustainability can intersect to address critical global challenges.



At the heart of the discussion was Prof. Norman's philosophy of humanistic-social design, which calls for a paradigm shift from profit-driven models to those that prioritize public good, sustainability, and human well-being. He emphasized the growing importance of project-based education, stating:“In today's world, students need to be engaged in real-world projects. This approach not only motivates them but also leads to better learning outcomes by solving meaningful problems.” This message resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring them to rethink the role of humanistic-social design in creating a better future for all.



Prof. Shyam Menon, Vice Chancellor of BMU, underscored the importance of challenging conventional educational structures. He remarked:“Education today must cultivate irreverence-the courage to question established norms and frameworks. Only by doing so can we hope to inspire real, transformative change. It is the fearless questioning of young minds that gives us hope for a significantly better world.” His emphasis on nurturing critical thinking and dissent among students highlighted BMU's commitment to fostering leadership that can address complex global issues.



Prof. Suchitra Balasubrahmanyan, Visiting Professor at Nirma University, emphasized the role of emotion in education, stating:“We must pay close attention to how students feel during the educational process. The emotional dimension of learning is crucial, and how we make students feel has a profound impact on their overall growth and engagement.” Her reflection added depth to the discussion on how humanistic-social design and liberal education can connect through emotional awareness.



Prof. Sharique, Visiting Professor at BMU, expanded on the transformative nature of education, noting:“Education must have a self-transformative axis. Both humanistic design and liberal education inherently carry this aspect. Our challenge now is to enhance and find more synergies between these fields to foster deeper personal and societal change.” His statement highlighted the need to link humanistic-social design and liberal education to create meaningful self-transformation for students.



Prof. Arindam Banerjee, Dean of the School of Liberal Studies, added:“Prof. Norman's philosophy of humanistic-social design aligns perfectly with our mission to equip students with the tools to solve real-world challenges.” His brief but focused statement reflected SoLS' dedication to immersive learning that goes beyond theory, encouraging students to apply their knowledge in ways that can effect tangible social and environmental change.



The conversation with Prof. Norman was part of a broader initiative at SoLS to reshape higher education for the Global South. BMU is committed to developing leaders who can tackle global issues with empathy, creativity, and critical thinking. The SoLS Conversations series, alongside events like the Humanistic-Social Design Summit, has positioned BMU as a pioneer in integrating sustainability, ethics, and humanistic-social design into education.



Through these conversations, BMU has demonstrated its dedication to fostering interdisciplinary dialogue and cultivating leadership for the modern world. By integrating sustainability, humanistic-social design, and liberal studies into its curriculum, BMU empowers its students to become transformative changemakers, equipped to navigate the complexities of today's global landscape.



About BML Munjal University:



BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group, named after its late Founder Chairman. BMU's mission is to reimagine education in India by creating a world-class teaching, learning, and research environment. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse disciplines. The School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) is known for its immersive pedagogy, which encourages students to tackle real-world challenges with empathy and creativity. BMU envisions its graduates as socially responsible leaders who contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.

