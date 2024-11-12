u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox launches tri-radio module that delivers the latest wireless technologies for IoT implementations

12.11.2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST



The u-blox MAYA-W4 combines Wi-Fi® 6, Bluetooth® LE 5.4 and 802.15.4 for reliable, ubiquitous and secure connectivity for the IoT ecosystem. Thalwil, Switzerland – November 12, 2024 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, announces the launch of the MAYA-W4 , a cost-efficient tri-radio module that delivers the latest in wireless connectivity technologies for the mass market. With support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4, and 802.15.4 (for Thread supporting Matter), the MAYA-W4 is set to redefine the landscape of IoT applications in diverse industries, enhancing device connectivity and interoperability. Combining three of the most critical wireless technologies into a compact, power-efficient module, the versatile MAYA-W4 meets the growing demand for reliable and secure connectivity. Whether enabling low-energy mesh networks for smart homes or providing high-speed Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for industrial tools, it offers unparalleled flexibility for developers and manufacturers. Its small size and robust design make it ideal for space-constrained applications. The MAYA-W4 addresses the market's need for Wi-Fi 6 solutions, driven by the rapid adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in IoT segments, as highlighted by recent market data from TSR* (Techno Systems Research CO. LTD.). It alleviates network congestion, enhances power efficiency, and, with a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, is suitable for industrial environments. With its entry-level feature set and optimized data throughput, the MAYA-W4 offers cost-efficient connectivity without compromising performance. “The u-blox tri-radio MAYA-W4 module integrates our newly announced NXP® Semiconductors IW610 chipset to deliver the latest wireless connectivity technologies to additional segments such as industrial, medical, and consumer,” says Larry Olivas, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Connectivity Solutions at NXP.

Samples are available now, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2025. *TSR is a global business analyst group headquartered in Japan.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect everything. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.

