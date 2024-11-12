New High-Speed, 20Ps Time-To-Digital Converter From Sciosense Enables Precise Ranging Measurements In Industrial Lidar Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new LTDC-X3, an integrated sensor interface optimized for LiDAR applications, helps robot and drone makers and other OEMs to generate a more accurate and detailed machine view of complex scenes

ScioSense today launched a two-channel time-to-digital converter (TDC) which offers the very high time measurement and high output data rate required in LiDAR systems. The new LTDC-X3 TDC is ideal for use in optical ranging systems in robots, drones, range finders, safety scanners, and many other industrial applications.

The launch of the LTDC-X3 builds on ScioSense's strong position in the general market for TDCs, which it has established through its products' high accuracy and precision, and their easy integration into a host system.

The new TDC, which offers single-shot resolution of up to 20psrms, can measure both the rising and falling edge of a pulse on both Stop channels. To meet LiDAR systems' requirement for a high sampling rate, ScioSense has equipped the LTDC-X3 with a high-speed quad SPI interface transferring output data at a rate of up to 50MHz or 200MB/s. The device can operate with an interval between pulses of as little as 5ns.

The LTDC-X3 can also be configured to register up to four Stop triggers for each Start pulse, enabling a LiDAR sensor to detect reflections from multiple objects in the field of view. By taking advantage of the combination of ultra-high precision and multiple Stop triggers, a LiDAR system can generate a detailed and accurate picture of the complex environment through which a drone or robot might navigate.

As well as providing the core time measurement function, the LTDC-X3 operates as an integrated sensor interface, providing important features such as:



Start pulse generator with configurable phase noise, for trigger signals to an external laser diode driver

Stop input comparator compatible with an LVDS interface On-chip calculation of Stop-Start time differences and the Stop pulse width

Norbert Breyer, Director of Marketing and Product Management at ScioSense, said: 'Many industrial LiDAR systems today continue to rely on an FPGA to provide the interface to a laser diode emitter and detector – a solution which occupies a large board footprint, consumes a lot of power, and is expensive. The introduction of the LTDC-X3 gives LiDAR system manufacturers a new, smaller option which offers higher speed, consumes much less power and has an attractive unit cost.'

Integrated time measurement capability

The LTDC-X3 implements a dedicated measurement sequence, starting with initialization, waiting for hits on the Start and Stop inputs, and ending with the interrupt when all hits or a timeout are detected. LVDS inputs enable easy integration into the host system's fast analog front end.

The LTDC-X3 is supplied in a compact 32-

QFN package with a footprint of just 4mm x 4mm.

Low power dissipation of just 150mW eases thermal design.

About ScioSense – Sensing tomorrow's world

Headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, ScioSense is the leading expert and manufacturer of semiconductor-based environmental and flow sensors. Its product portfolio consists of humidity, gas/air quality, temperature, pressure and flow sensors for building automation, home appliances, IoT/wearables/mobiles, automotive and industrial applications.

