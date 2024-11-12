New High-Speed, 20Ps Time-To-Digital Converter From Sciosense Enables Precise Ranging Measurements In Industrial Lidar Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The new LTDC-X3, an integrated sensor interface optimized for LiDAR applications, helps robot and drone makers and other OEMs to generate a more accurate and detailed machine view of complex scenes
EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
ScioSense today launched a two-channel time-to-digital converter (TDC) which offers the very high time measurement resolution and high output data rate required in LiDAR systems. The new LTDC-X3 TDC is ideal for use in optical ranging systems in robots, drones, golf range finders, safety scanners, and many other industrial applications.
Continue Reading
The launch of the LTDC-X3 builds on ScioSense's strong position in the general market for TDCs, which it has established through its products' high accuracy and precision, and their easy integration into a host system.
The new TDC, which offers single-shot resolution of up to 20psrms, can measure both the rising and falling edge of a pulse on both Stop channels. To meet LiDAR systems' requirement for a high sampling rate, ScioSense has equipped the LTDC-X3 with a high-speed quad SPI interface transferring output data at a rate of up to 50MHz or 200MB/s. The device can operate with an interval between pulses of as little as 5ns.
The LTDC-X3 can also be configured to register up to four Stop triggers for each Start pulse, enabling a LiDAR sensor to detect reflections from multiple objects in the field of view. By taking advantage of the combination of ultra-high precision and multiple Stop triggers, a LiDAR system can generate a detailed and accurate picture of the complex environment through which a drone or robot might navigate.
As well as providing the core time measurement function, the LTDC-X3 operates as an integrated sensor interface, providing important features such as:
Start pulse generator with configurable phase noise, for trigger signals to an external laser diode driver
Stop input comparator compatible with an LVDS interface
On-chip calculation of Stop-Start time differences and the Stop pulse width
Norbert Breyer, Director of Marketing and Product Management at ScioSense, said: 'Many industrial LiDAR systems today continue to rely on an FPGA to provide the interface to a laser diode emitter and detector – a solution which occupies a large board footprint, consumes a lot of power, and is expensive. The introduction of the LTDC-X3 gives LiDAR system manufacturers a new, smaller option which offers higher speed, consumes much less power and has an attractive unit cost.'
Integrated time measurement capability
The LTDC-X3 implements a dedicated measurement sequence, starting with initialization, waiting for hits on the Start and Stop inputs, and ending with the interrupt when all hits or a timeout are detected. LVDS inputs enable easy integration into the host system's fast analog front end.
The LTDC-X3 is supplied in a compact 32-
QFN package with a footprint of just 4mm x 4mm.
Low power dissipation of just 150mW eases thermal design.
About ScioSense – Sensing tomorrow's world
Headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, ScioSense is the leading expert and manufacturer of semiconductor-based environmental and flow sensors. Its product portfolio consists of humidity, gas/air quality, temperature, pressure and flow sensors for building automation, home appliances, IoT/wearables/mobiles, automotive and industrial applications.
Sensing tomorrow's world
Photo -
SOURCE ScioSense
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108875025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.