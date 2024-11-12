Nirisha Basnett Expresses Desire To Work With SS Rajamouli And Jang Young Woo

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS)“Ziddi Dil Maane Na” fame Nirisha Basnett has recently expressed her desire to work with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and Korean director Jang Young Woo.

When asked what kind of roles she is looking forward to playing, Nirisha shared,“As of now, I'm only interested in action-related roles. But if I am offered other kinds of roles that give me a lot to explore in acting, then I am open to anything and everything.”

She added,“Life in Mumbai has been good, and I have been lucky to play strong characters. I hope I get to work with the best, and having said that, S.S. Rajamouli is definitely on my wish list. He has delivered cinematic masterpieces, and working with him is definitely my dream. Apart from him, I admire Jang Young Woo. I'm a big fan of K-Drama, and most of the shows directed by him have trended globally. I don't know if I'll ever get to work in the K-world, but hopefully, my dream of working with S.S. Rajamouli comes true.”

Speaking about her future projects, the actress stated,“I've auditioned for a few amazing projects. Hopefully, some good news is around the corner. Until then, I'm absolutely happy with my martial arts training and my side business. I have such a business mind; something or other is always happening, even if I'm not acting. Meanwhile, I'm also enjoying all the love and attention my character Zii is getting in Reeta Sanyal. I'm really grateful for all the good reviews.”

Basnett is currently seen playing the role of Zii in the show“Reeta Sanyal.” The legal comedy-drama television series, directed by Abhirup Ghosh and written by Amit Khan, also stars Adah Sharma and Ankur Rathee. It was produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner of Keylight Productions. The show premiered on October 14, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.