PM Modi To Address Three Rallies In Poll-Bound Maharashtra Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) With less than a week to go for campaigning to end in poll-bound Maharashtra, Prime Narendra Modi is set to address three public meetings on Tuesday and campaign for MahaYuti candidates in the state.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Chimur at 1 p.m. in eastern Vidarbha, followed by Solapur at 4:15 p.m. and later in Pune at 6:30 p.m. in western Maharashtra.

In western Maharashtra which has 70 Assembly constituencies, the BJP and its MahaYuti allies will look to minimise any damage in what is essentially considered an NCP-Congress stronghold. The BJP is looking to strategically deploy the Prime Minister to overcome any cracks in its organisation at the ground level.

Vidarbha is crucial for the contest as 36 of the 76 direct contests between the Congress and the BJP will play out in the region, which has a total of 62 Assembly constituencies. The BJP has also fielded 47 candidates in the region and if it strikes a blow here, the MahaYuti alliance's chances of returning to power will increase to a large extent.

The region's importance to the BJP's poll calculations is apparent when one looks at PM Modi's quick visits to Wardha and Washim on September 20 and October 5, respectively.

During those visits, the Prime Minister focused on agriculture, the textile sector, and OBCs.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the MahaYuti lost ground here too, winning just three of the 10 parliamentary constituencies in the region.

Maharashtrians are victims of Congress exploitation: PM Modi

Earlier on November 9, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against Congress, saying that for long the people of Maharashtra have been a victim of exploitation by Congress.

"Congress had been a foundation for causing deterioration in Marathwada farmers' lives. Congress never cared about concerns of the farmers, of women, and children,” said PM Modi in his speech at the poll rally for BJP and MahaYuti nominees in Nanded.

Expressing confidence for the MahaYuti coming back to power in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said: "Only when Maharashtra prospers can India truly develop! For that to happen, we must ensure that every family in Maharashtra flourishes. The Central government and MahaYuti Alliance are working tirelessly to turn your dreams into reality. By electing MahaYuti candidates with a landslide victory, you'll secure a brighter future for yourself and your loved ones."

He further added: "Today there is only one slogan on everyone's lips - BJP - MahaYuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtrachi pragati ahe. (If there is MahaYuti there is progress in Maharashtra). Wherever I have been to I saw a strong enthusiasm in people. People in Maharashtra have a desire to create history in the Vidhan Sabha elections. People are saying in unison, that for a developed Maharashtra, MahaYuti's government is needed."

He claimed that there is a wave in support of BJP and MahaYuti across Maharashtra, adding that in the recent Haryana elections, BJP got the highest number of seats in history.

"Now the people of Maharashtra are also going to repeat this history. Wherever I have gone in Maharashtra in the last two days, everyone has this regret in their hearts that whatever was left in the Lok Sabha, this time it has to be fulfilled in the Vidhan Sabha. People are saying that for a developed Maharashtra, a MahaYuti government is needed," said PM Modi.

He said that the Centre has provided financial assistance to help soybean farmers overcome the crisis.

Hailing the MahaYuti government's slew of decisions for the development and empowerment of women, the Prime Minister said that he was happy that The MahaYuti government is dedicated to empowering women in Maharashtra.

"The welcome and acceptance received as regards the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is unprecedented. We are, and will remain committed to making Nari Shakti shine more than ever before! In the last 10 years, women empowerment has been at the centre of most of the schemes of our government," he added.

“The whole country accepted Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution. But, the Congress implemented a different constitution in Kashmir through Article 370. In Kashmir, a different flag was used in place of our Tricolour. Congress did not give any rights to the Dalits of J & K. Kashmir continued to burn in the fire of terrorism for so many decades, separatism continued to flourish there. The country was not even allowed to know that two constitutions prevailed in this country for 75 years,” he added.

“You will have to stay vigilant of Congress's divisive tactics. You will have to stay aware of Congress's hidden agenda of breaking and destroying the country. Remember, 'Hum Ek Rahenge To Safe Rahenge,” PM Modi said.