The Prelude Network Honors Military Families Month By Expanding Access To Fertility Care To Veterans And Active-Duty Service Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

North America's largest of fertility providers honors US service members with special offer to those who require reproductive to help build their families.



HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the largest network of fertility clinics in North America, celebrates National Veteran and Military Families Month by expanding accessibility to premium reproductive services to veterans and active-duty personnel through its Military Families Month campaign.

Throughout November, US Prelude clinics will offer 15% off fertility services to members of the US Armed Forces for a range of services, including consultations, ultrasounds, bloodwork, and treatment options like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Prelude's Military Families Month campaign comes on the heels of the Department of Defense

(DOD) expanding fertility services for active-duty service members, regardless of marital status, and permitting the use of donor eggs, sperm, or embryos, although paid surrogacy remains excluded.

In 2024,

the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) also updated its policy to mirror these changes, providing IVF access to eligible veterans regardless of marital status and allowing for donor gametes. Limitations remain, as both the DOD and VA require a service-connected cause of infertility to access fertility benefits.

Prelude's Military Families Month campaign extends to service members regardless of their marital status, sexual orientation, or reasons for needing assisted reproductive medicine.

Research shows a prevalence of infertility among military personnel, with one study showing that that it is two times as common among veterans compared to civilians. Additional data finds that nearly 16% of female veterans and almost 14% of male veterans from the US War on Terror experienced infertility.

"US military personnel dedicate years of their lives, and risk their own futures, for the safety of our country, and too often they return home to find that they are unable to access critical family-building services," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility TM, the parent company to Prelude. "Access to care for these brave men and women shouldn't be something else they have to fight for, and Prelude is proud to make fertility care more accessible and affordable to them."

The Prelude Military Families campaign includes a poignant video featuring Dr. Rhiana Saunders, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist (REI) at Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Aspire HFI) in Houston, Texas, who discussed her time as a service member and her work in helping military members build their families.

"I saw patients struggling with infertility who were spouses of members of the 101st airborne division. I wanted to help them and that became my passion," shared Dr. Saunders. "We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices of our service members, and we trust in them to keep us safe and protect our freedoms. We hope that they trust in us to help them build their families."

For active and retired service members interested in learning more about Prelude's Military Families Month offer, please visit Prelude's Military Families Campaign page.

About the Prelude Military Families Month Campaign

Throughout November, in observance of N ational Veteran and Military Families Month , US Prelude clinics will offer 15% off fertility services to members of the US Armed Forces for a range of services, including consultations, ultrasounds, bloodwork, and treatment options like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

To learn more, please visit .

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ®

(Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility TM – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing,

IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

About Inception FertilityTM

Inception Fertility TM (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.



Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.



Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes

The Prelude Network ®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America;

MyEggBank ®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America;

BUNDL Fertility TM, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program;

HavenCryo TM, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and

NutraBloom ®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE The Prelude Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED