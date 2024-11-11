Anahita Factory By Shahram Shir Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anahita Factory

Shahram Shir's Innovative Mixed-Use Building Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly prestigious A' Design Award has announced Shahram Shir 's "Anahita Factory" as a Bronze winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Architecture Awards within the design industry, positioning it as a respected and sought-after accolade for architectural excellence.The Anahita Factory's recognition in the A' Architecture Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. This mixed-use building showcases innovative design solutions that align with and advance architectural standards and practices. The design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in its approach.Shahram Shir's Anahita Factory stands out for its unique blend of traditional Iranian architecture, brand-inspired elements, and contextual influences. The design incorporates lines from the Anahita brand throughout the building, while drawing inspiration from Persian architectural features such as 5-doors, 3-doors, Goushvar, Mianver, and skylines. The triangular lines of truss structures from the project's context add another layer of depth to the overall design. These elements come together to create a cohesive and distinctive architectural expression.The Bronze A' Architecture Award for the Anahita Factory serves as a motivator for Shahram Shir and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and development of architectural concepts that blend traditional and contemporary elements, while remaining sensitive to the project's context and brand identity.Project Members:Principal Architect: Shahram Shirmohammadi led the design vision for the Anahita Factory. Developer Architect: Parinaz Charmdooz contributed to the project's development. Lighting Designer: Payam Golmarvi crafted the building's illumination. Environmental Developer: Maryam Daem focused on the project's environmental aspects. Interior Designers: Mahsa Nematollahi and Mehdi Sadri, who also served as the Material Specialist, shaped the building's interior spaces. Assistant Architects: Samad Bazargan and Hadi Sadri provided valuable support throughout the design process.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shahram ShirShahram Shirmohammadi is an architect whose drawings are based on his feelings and imaginations. He seeks to create unique brands through his diverse experimental background. Shahram Shir hails from Iran and brings a distinctive perspective to his architectural projects.About SHahrASHirSHahrASHir is more than an architectural studio; it is an atmosphere of various arts related to architecture. Founded in 2014 by Shahram Shirmohammadi in Tehran, the studio comprises a team of young and creative experts in their respective fields. With a design approach based on innovation, uniqueness, and a meaningful combination of art and technique, SHahrASHir provides design services, consulting, and implementation of architectural projects. The studio's implemented projects confirm the effectiveness of their teamwork and the use of creativity and team intelligence.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that excel in terms of innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, and resilience to weather. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects in the architecture and design fields. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by showcasing and promoting pioneering designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

