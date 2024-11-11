Nigerian-Born Artist Lilmonykush Makes Waves With Afrotrap Hits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Afrotrap artist LilMonyKush, born Oluwaseun Adeyemi in Lagos, Nigeria, has been making waves in the music with his latest hit single, Light Speed (Vroom Vroom) featuring Lil Mel. The track is quickly becoming a fan favorite across digital platforms, adding to his growing influence in the Afrotrap genre. Currently based in Houston, LilMonyKush combines his Nigerian roots with American musical influences, bringing a dynamic sound that resonates with audiences worldwide.

In 2024, LilMonyKush showcased his versatility and stage presence by opening for prominent American artists such as Lil Boosie, Rich Homie Quan, Dee Baby, and Gorilla Zoe. His powerful performances at these events highlighted his ability to connect with diverse audiences and set the stage for an unforgettable musical experience.

Reflecting on his journey, LilMonyKush shared,“Music is not just what I do; it's a way of honoring where I come from and the people who have shaped my life. With each track, I want to bring a piece of my roots to the world.”

In addition to Light Speed (Vroom Vroom), LilMonyKush has released several other hit singles under his label, TyMony Records, including Is Plenty, Trenches, Pull Up N Get It, Truth, Ko Ti Wole featuring Tymony, NFL, See Me Win, and 5 Star Rating. These tracks, many produced by CHEVI GENG ENT and TyMony Records, have helped solidify his presence in the Afrotrap scene.

TyMony Records, founded by LilMonyKush in 2021, was created in memory of his late brother, rapper Tymony Grand, CEO of CHEVI GENG ENT, who passed away in Houston in August 2020. This label serves as both a tribute and a platform, allowing LilMonyKush to honor his brother's legacy while fostering new talent.

Looking ahead, LilMonyKush is preparing to release his debut EP/album in 2025, an anticipated project that promises to expand his musical range and deepen his connection with fans. With 12 singles already under his belt and a steadily growing fanbase, he is positioning himself as a prominent voice in Afrotrap.

For more on LilMonyKush's journey, music, and updates, follow him on social media @LilMonyKush and streaming platforms.

