ANTONIETTA ROY OF CONSTRUCTION ADVOCACY PROFESSIONALS' WINS 2024 BRONZE STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

PRESTON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Antonietta Roy has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Social Change Maker of the Year category in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.Nicknamed the Stevie's for the Greek word for“crowned,” the awards were presented to winners last night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Antonietta Roy, won in the Social Change Maker of the Year category for Construction Advocacy Professionals , LLC or CAP.Antonietta Roy, a distinguished leader at Construction Advocacy Professionals, has been recognized for her exceptional contributions to the field of construction project management. Under her guidance, Construction Advocacy Professionals has excelled in delivering on-call project and program management services that prioritize collaboration and client satisfaction. By leveraging a network of skilled partnering firms, the company consistently expands its talent pool, enabling comprehensive and tailored solutions for complex construction projects.This award highlights Roy's dedication to fostering innovative project management practices and her commitment to advocating for client success across all stages of development. "I am incredibly honored to accept the Bronze Stevie Award on behalf of Construction Advocacy Professionals," said Antonietta Roy. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and our valued partners. Together, we strive to deliver the highest standards of project management and advocacy for our clients. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented individuals who share our commitment to excellence. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey."Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said,“In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at .Entries for the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.About the Stevie® AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

