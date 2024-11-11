Ajyal 2024 To Feature Raw Moments From Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Intaj at Ajyal 2024 will feature 22 films presenting raw, unfiltered moments that have been unfolding in Gaza over the past 12 months.



Exhibiting at Msheireb Downtown Doha, the films explore a range of genres including fiction, animation and documentary, revealing a vibrant artistic community that continues to create despite immense obstacles.



DFI CEO and festival director Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“These short films are not just stories of survival but represent the enduring strength of artistic expression even in the most challenging circumstances. The experience reiterates our commitment to amplifying powerful underrepresented voices that deserve to be heard and pays respect to the unbreakable will to express one's truth.”



Exhibition creative director Sheikh Khalifa al-Thani said:“Each film offers a unique perspective on resilience, courage, and humanity and we are hopeful that they enable the world to understand Gaza and the Palestinians' suffering in a deeply intimate way.”



Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience weaves together an anthology of 22 short films of resilience, anchored by acclaimed Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi. These films will offer audiences an intimate view of Gaza's enduring spirit through stories shaped by hardship and hope.



The filmmakers who have contributed to the project are Aws al-Banna, Ahmed al-Danf, Basel El-Maqousi, Mustafa al-Nabih, Muhammad al-Sharif, Alaa Ayoub, Bashar al-Balbisi, Alaa Damo, Hana Eleiwa, Ahmed Hassouna, Mustafa Kolab, Karim Satoum, Mahdi Kreirah, Rabab Khamis, Khamis Masharawi, Wissam Moussa, Tamer Najm, Neda'a Abu Hassnah, Nidal Damo, Reema Mahmoud, Etimad Washah, and Islam al-Zeriei.

MENAFN11112024000067011011ID1108873221