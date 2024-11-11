Altos Industries' Solid Waste Platform Acquires Scott Landfill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iron City Waste Holdings, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Altos Industries (“Altos”), today announced the of the landfill assets of Scott Wrecking, Inc.Renamed“Full Circle Disposal & Recycling”, the landfill is one of two dedicated and demolition (“C&D”) disposal sites located in the Columbus, Ohio area. The 206-acre facility serves demolition, hauling, and construction contractors and accepts approximately 1.2 million cubic yards of C&D materials per year.Scott Durham, CFO of Altos, stated“in short order since closing, our professional landfill management team has made significant positive changes including improving ingress/egress, consolidating the working face, standardizing safety procedures, and implementing computerized billing. Additional improvements such as better roads, a new scale system, LEED-certified separation area, and the development of a comprehensive entrance site plan are in progress.”Solid waste industry veteran, co-owner, and Altos operating partner, Chuck Wilcox, added“with as much as thirty-five years of remaining life, Full Circle represents a long-term, critical infrastructure asset supporting the current and future growth of Central Ohio. We are thrilled to be able to serve the community's economic interests in the most environmentally sound manner.”Senior debt and mezzanine finance for the transaction were provided by Comerica Bank 's Environmental Services Department and Oxer Capital , respectively. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Altos IndustriesAltos Industries is a control investor specializing in lower middle-market environmental service companies. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through organic growth as well as acquisition strategies. Altos is an evergreen source of capital with the ability to hold investments indefinitely.About Comerica BankWith more than 175 years of experience serving businesses, Comerica's environmental advisors bring decades of industry-specific knowledge and experience to help environmental services business flourish. Our relationship managers possess a high level of understanding in all segments of the industry including: MSW, C&D, waste transfer by truck & rail, liquid waste, industrial services, recycling, medical waste, hazardous waste, oilfield waste, and landfill gas to energy. Being involved in the industry for over 20 years, our bench of industry-trained professionals has earned Comerica Bank the reputation as an industry leader in the space.About Oxer CapitalBased in Columbus, Ohio, Oxer Capital partners with private equity firms, independent sponsors, family offices, and management teams to provide junior capital to lower middle market companies throughout the United States. Since 2016, Oxer has invested over $550 million across 90+ portfolio companies. Oxer is currently investing out of its third fund, totaling $235 million.

