Gameabove Sports Acquires Meaningful Ownership Stake In Brisbane Bullets With NBA Legend George Gervin As Part Of Ownership Team

GameAbove Sports adds to its growing portfolio of investments in sports franchises



FORT

MYERS, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove Sports, a company focused on global sports business development and strategic investments, has announced its of an ownership stake in the Brisbane Bullets, a premier team in Australia's National League (NBL). As part of this strategic investment, Hall of Famer George Gervin, known globally as "The Iceman," will also join the ownership group with GameAbove Sports in the franchise.

Brisbane Bullets

This move marks a significant milestone for GameAbove Sports, a CapStone Holdings Inc. company, as it expands its influence on international basketball ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. The acquisition signals a deep commitment to enhancing the Brisbane Bullets' success and contributing to the growth of basketball in Australia and beyond.

"We are excited to become a meaningful part of the Brisbane Bullets organization," said GameAbove and CapStone Holdings Founder and Chairman Keith J. Stone. "The NBL has seen tremendous growth and international recognition, and we believe in the potential of this franchise as a key player in the future of basketball. Partnering with a city that will soon host the world during the 2032 Olympics only strengthens our vision for the future."

Gervin, a friend of Stone for over 50 years, known for his legendary scoring prowess and enduring impact on the NBA, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the ownership group.

"Basketball has always been my passion, and to be part of a franchise like the Brisbane Bullets is an incredible opportunity," said Gervin. "Australia has a rich basketball culture, and the Bullets have a storied legacy. I look forward to helping elevate the team and build toward a bright future, especially with the upcoming Olympics in Brisbane."

As Brisbane prepares to host the Olympic Games in 2032, the city is poised to become a global sports hub. The Bullets, a cornerstone of Brisbane's sporting landscape, are uniquely positioned to grow in both local and international prominence in the lead-up to the Olympics. GameAbove Sports' involvement, along with George Gervin's influence, will help strengthen the team's profile and support its ambitions on the world stage. The Brisbane Bullets have a strong history and will have the opportunity to further showcase their talents and empower the team in the near future and during a period when sports in Brisbane will be highlighted around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome GameAbove Sports to the Brisbane Bullets ownership group," said CEO Malcolm Watts. "Bringing on Keith and George to our already impressive group of owners, is a very exciting moment for the club. Keith adds strategic value with his experience in owning and operating a multitude of companies across various sectors, including the sports industry. And George, a hall of

famer and one of the best shooting guards in NBA history, validates that we are building something special on the basketball side here in Brisbane. We look forward to the insights that "The Iceman" can provide to our current players and our fanbase."

GameAbove Sports' entry into the Australian sports market has significance to its holdings company, CapStone Holdings Inc. real estate investment in Wollongong, New South Wales. Since 2021 CapStone Holdings has partnered with Blaq Projects to bring $1.1B USD in new development to the region.

GameAbove Sports is committed to expanding its strategic portfolio by investing in professional and youth teams, franchises, and leagues globally with innovative and flexible investment methods in meaningful minority and majority ownership positions. Additionally, GameAbove Sports seeks to grow the global presence of the athletes, teams, leagues, youth academies and sports-related entities they partner with.

For the latest news, updates, and developments, visit GameAbove Sports at GameAboveSports .

About Brisbane Bullets

Founded in 1984, the Brisbane Bullets are a professional basketball team based in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Competing in the National Basketball League (NBL), the Bullets have established themselves as a formidable force in Australian basketball, known for their passionate fan base and competitive spirit. The Bullets have a rich history, highlighted by multiple championships and numerous playoff appearances. Beyond winning, the Bullets are focused on building a lasting legacy that unites the city of Brisbane and shapes the future of basketball in Australia. For more information about the Brisbane Bullets, visit href="" rel="nofollow" co .

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. CapStone Holdings Inc. is the parent company of GameAbove. To learn more, visit

GameAbove .

Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove , X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove .

