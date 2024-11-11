Pomerantz LLP And Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announce A Notice Of Pendency Of Class Action In Sayce V. Forescout Technologies, Inc., Et Al

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
|
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION
|
|
CHRISTOPHER L. SAYCE, individually and on
behalf of all others similarly situated,
Plaintiff,
vs.
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., et al.,
Defendants.
|
|
CASE NO.: 3:20-cv-00076-SI
CLASS ACTION
SUMMARY NOTICE OF
PENDENCY OF CLASS
ACTION
|
|
|
|
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.
TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MAY 10, 2019, AND MAY 15, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD").
Excluded from the Class are defendants, officers and directors of Forescout, any entity in which the Defendants have or had a controlling interest, and affiliates, family members, legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns of any of the above.
This Notice is issued pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court"), entered May 28, 2024, certifying the above action (the "Action") as a Class Action. This Summary Notice provides only limited information about the Action. For more information, please review the full Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") available at or by contacting A.B. Data, Ltd. (the "Notice Administrator") at the address below. The Notice describes the Action and your rights with respect thereto. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, there is no claim form to submit at this time.
This Summary Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of any of the claims or defenses asserted by any party in this Action.
If you or someone acting on your behalf purchased Forescout common stock during the Class Period, you are or may be a member of the Class. Your rights are affected by this Action, and you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. To remain a Class Member, you are not required to do anything. If you remain a Class Member, you will be bound by any orders and judgment in this Action.
You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class. Instructions for excluding yourself are given in the more detailed Notice. To be effective, the request for exclusion must conform with the instructions and requirements in the full printed Notice and must be postmarked by December 27, 2024.
If you have not received the more detailed Notice by mail, please contact in writing: Forescout Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173050, Milwaukee, WI 53217, or by email to: [email protected] , or by phone at 877-888-4839. You may also download the Notice from
.
Inquiries other than requests for copies of the Notice may be made to Class Counsel:
|
POMERANTZ LLP
Omar Jafri
Brian P. O'Connell
Genc Arifi
Ten South La Salle Street, Suite 3505
Chicago, IL 60603
Tel: (312) 377-1181 or (800) 344-9135
[email protected]
|
ABRAHAM, FRUCHTER & TWERSKY, LLP
Jeffrey S. Abraham
Michael J. Klein
450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, NY 10123
Tel: (212) 279-5050 or (800) 440-8986
[email protected]
EXAMINATION OF PAPERS AND INQUIRIES
For further information about the Action, you may consult the
pleadings and other papers filed in the Action at the Office of the Clerk of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102-3489. If you have an account with PACER, you may consult the pleadings and other papers via Electronic Case Filing at the website of the Northern District of California,
.
INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE
CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.
Dated: September 20,
2024
By Order of the Court
United States District Court
Northern District of California
SOURCE Pomerantz LLP and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky, LLP
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108872872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.