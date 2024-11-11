Himachal Guv Opens Centuries-Old Fair, Famous For Promoting Trade With Tibet

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Nov 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday inaugurated a four-day International Lavi Fair, one of the oldest fairs, famous for promoting trade and other commercial activities with Tibet for centuries, at Rampur town in Shimla district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Lavi fair endures a cultural as well as commercial significance.“This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, was not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival uniting tradition, community and cultural exchange,” said the Governor.

He highlighted the fair's centuries-old role as a hub for trade and cultural fusion. He said even today“this fair continues to bring economic opportunity and reinforce social ties, besides showcasing the diverse traditions of the state and country”.

The fair dates back to the 17th century when Raja Kehari Singh of Rampur Bushahr state signed a treaty to promote trade with Tibet.

Rampur, located 120 km from Shimla, was once a major trade centre as it is located on the old silk route connecting Afghanistan, Tibet and Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.

The main attraction during the fair every year is the sale and purchase of Chamurthi horses -- an endangered species known as the“Ship of the cold desert”.

The Governor praised the cultural troupes from across the country who exemplify unity in diversity by sharing their distinct cultural performances on a common platform.

He described the fair as a“melting pot” where different cultures and ideas converge and echo the rich legacy of Rampur as a centre for commerce and friendship.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to the organizers for preserving the traditions of the fair. He said the unique crafts, woollen textiles and dry fruits displayed in the fair provide artisans and farmers with valuable opportunities to sell their products.

He said like the Kumbh Mela, the Lavi fair also encourages cultural recognition and endures a spirit of unity.

The Governor offers prayers to Mata Bhimakali for the happiness and prosperity of the state and its people.

Earlier, Shukla inaugurated exhibitions organised by departments and organisations, showing keen interest in their efforts.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee Anupam Kashyap honoured and welcomed the Governor and Lady Governor on the occasion.