Miners Court in Redruth benefits from government funding for PV panels

Miners Court in Redruth benefits from funding for PV panels

A project to install PV panels and significantly reduce costs for residents of an Extra Care scheme in Redruth is off to a flying start.

Following a grant of £468,863 from the Government's Shared Prosperity Fund, Coastline has started a project to install rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at Miners Court in the heart of the town.

The panels will cover an area of 1960 square metres when fully installed and will bring a reduction in energy bills to residents at the scheme.

Ben Nevitte, who has been overseeing the project at Coastline Housing, explains: "Residents at Miners Court have a range of support needs so often use a higher than normal amount of electricity, heating and hot water to meet their medical and equipment needs. Introducing this PV system to reduce their energy costs will help hugely in reducing the financial pressure on them during the ongoing cost of living and energy crisis.”

Miners Court comprises 64 self-contained flats and offers communal and community facilities as well. It is estimated that residents in each of the flats will save £162 a year on their electricity bill and also receive an export income of £148 a year from the panels. Additionally, they will all benefit from a further saving of £35 per year thanks to reduced energy costs in running the communal facilities. This means a benefit to each flat of £346 which translates to a fantastic £22,126 a year across the scheme.

Ben adds:“We are absolutely delighted to have received this funding and be moving forwards with this project as it is going to make such a difference to all the residents. This project also coincides with a planned roof replacement for the Miners Court building so that means we've been able to fully integrate the panels within the roof structure rather than installing them on top of an existing roof. This has saved additional cost and been more efficient and effective all round.”

It is estimated that the panels will offset 41 tonnes of C02 each year across the site and also increase the energy ratings of the flats inside. The project is due to complete in March 2025.

Hayleigh Harris, Extra Care Manager at Miners Court, said:“Miners Court is a real hub of the community in Redruth and we love welcoming people in to attend our Day Centre and use facilities such as our on-site restaurant, assisted bathroom and hairdressers. This project is something really special for the building. Residents and visitors have all been following progress with interest and are really pleased to hear about the cost savings and energy efficiency it will bring.”

The project is being undertaken by SunGift Solar and Coastline Housing's own roofers, all of whom have now been upskilled to become competent PV installers for any future projects across the landlord's stock of over 5,500 homes in Cornwall.

Ben adds:“The additional impact this project has had for the local economy and jobs market is really satisfying to see. It's been great to train up extra roofers and see them learn new skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their careers in construction.”

Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council's Portfolio Holder for the Economy, said:“This is a fantastic example of how our Good Growth funding is making a real difference to vulnerable residents, as well as benefitting the environment and local tradespeople who have been able to gain new skills.”