11 Suspected Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Manipur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur News: At least 11 suspected were killed in an encounter with the CRPF personnel in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday.

Two Central Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel also sustained injuries. The condition of one of the two personnel is said to be serious, PTI quoted official as saying.

The development comes after armed militants torched several shops located in Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district earlier in the day.

The militants fired several rounds towards Borobekra police station around 2.30pm and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong and engaged in arson.

The militants also attacked some houses and a nearby CRPF camp.

Meanwhile, a report said that five civilians were still missing. The official added that it was not clear whether they were kidnapped by the retreating militants or were in hiding after the attack began.

The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, they said.

Farmer injured

In a separate incident, a farmer was injured after militants opened fire from nearby hilltop positions on Monday morning while he was working in the fields in Imphal East district.

The attacks are affecting the harvesting of paddy crops as many farmers in the periphery areas of the valley are feeling afraid to go to the fields, said Officials.

Arms seized

Meanwhile, in the last three days during search operations in hill and valley districts, security forces seized several arms, ammunition and IEDs.

"The seized items have been handed over to Manipur Police. The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies" a statement issued by Assam Rifles said on Monday.

Multiple gun attacks

Multiple gun attacks and arson have been reported in Borobekra sub-division since violence broke out in June and is one of the worst affected areas in the district.

Woman killed

Last week, a 31-year-old woman was killed during an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants, following which, tension has prevailed in the district.

Over 200 killed

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.