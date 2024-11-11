Peabody Engineering Adds New Sizes To Line Of Pump Containment Enclosures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Peabody Engineering's PCS family of Pump Containment Enclosures has added two new sizes and expanded features to provide even more solutions for securing pumps and meters while ensuring complete chemical containment.

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent addition of the PCS 1.2 and PCS 2.2, Peabody now offers a total of five sizes of pump containment enclosures to meet a variety of operational needs. These sizes are available with or without covers and can include an optional divider (at an additional charge), that allows for separate chemical containment, minimizing the risk of cross-contamination.

PCS Pump Containment Enclosures

"We are excited to add these two new sizes to our PCS containment enclosure portfolio. The entire line includes new features and new opportunities for operational flexibility, and 360 degrees of protection for both your employees and the environment" said Mark Peabody, CEO of Peabody Engineering.

Each model is designed to streamline installation and enhance compatibility with various pumps and equipment. A bottom suction port and integrated electrical connections enable direct tubing and electrical hookups thus reducing the need for curved tubing, ultimately saving time and simplifying maintenance.

Every PCS- Pump Containment Enclosure is constructed from high-quality polyethylene, offering excellent chemical compatibility and superior corrosion resistance. This ensures that pumps and meters remain securely contained, preventing leaks, sprays, and other hazards - keeping both people and workspaces safe.

All PCS enclosures are equipped with a built-in reservoir that captures any discharged liquids, while an integral drain outlet simplifies liquid disposal. This ensures compliance with containment regulations and enables easy liquid management by allowing disposal back into a tank, pail, or sump with minimal effort.

Other key features of the PCS- Pump Containment Enclosures include a redesigned non-metallic hinge for a lock-in-place cover that's stable and easy to access during servicing. An optional Security Locking Kit is available to prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, molded-in external mounting holes and steel brackets ensure secure installation on any surface. The modular design supports multi-pump installations, with optional shelves for added versatility.

Peabody can create custom colors for the PCS enclosures and add custom company graphics to any model for increased brand awareness.

Please visit us for more information about the entire line of Peabody Engineering's PCS containment products, including the new PCS 1.2 and PCS 2.2, please visit our containment enclosures page here.

About Peabody Engineering

Peabody Engineering is a manufacturer of plastic chemical process tanks and pump enclosures. We have been in business for over 70 years and have two manufacturing locations: one in Corona, CA and one in Liberty, SC. We are experts in tanks and liquid process systems as well as tank related products and have the unique ability to provide engineered tank solutions up to 20,000 gallons with welded process nozzles up to 24" and larger in some cases. We make tanks out of polyethylene, crosslink polyethylene, polypropylene and PVDF. Follow us on social media for product releases and other news:

Mark Peabody

(951) 734-7711

[email protected]

SOURCE Peabody Engineering

