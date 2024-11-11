Iraqi Militia Claims Six Drone Attacks On Israeli Targets
11/11/2024 8:45:17 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Nov 11 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Monday claimed responsibility for six drone attacks on Israeli targets.
According to its statements, the group's fighters launched four drone attacks on sites in northern Israel, and two more on other locations in southern Israel.
The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Iraqi militia group noted that the drone attacks were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," adding it would continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.
The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.
