The Oncology Institute Announces Certification To Administer Pluvicto Therapy In California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOI will be one of the few community-based practices on the West Coast to offer radiopharmaceuticals in the outpatient setting.

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) announced that they have received certification to begin administering Pluvicto therapy in their outpatient California radiation oncology practices. Pluvicto, a radiopharmaceutical used to treat certain types of metastatic prostate cancer, has previously been administered primarily in hospital settings.

“We are ecstatic about the opportunity to offer this new therapeutic alternative to our patients,” said Dr. Geoffrey Geiger, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at TOI.“This aligns perfectly with TOI's mission to deliver state-of-the-art therapy in the community and provide value for our patients and payor partners.”

Jeremy Castle, Chief Operations Officer, added,“The launch of our radiopharmaceutical program marks a significant step forward in our radiation oncology growth strategy. By providing this treatment in the outpatient setting, we can reduce the need for costly hospitalizations, benefiting patients, payors, and our organization alike. It's a win for all involved”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit .

