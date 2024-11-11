Michael Lanctot’S YNR Group Targets $70 Million In Revenue, Expanding Rapidly In The Competitive Sales Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLADAY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the strategic direction of serial entrepreneur Michael Lanctot, YNR Group is on track to achieve a projected revenue of $70 million this year. Since its inception just two and a half years ago, the company has made significant waves in the door-to-door sales sector, now boasting a workforce of over a thousand sales professionals nationwide.

Michael Lanctot, who is also behind the successes of Fleetandgo and YNR Syndicate, embarked on his business career in college. Despite a challenging setback of bankruptcy at age 23, Lanctot's unwavering determination and innovative business strategies quickly turned his fortunes around, enabling him to establish a diversified portfolio that includes multiple Airbnbs, Section 8 housing, and Turo car rentals.

Today, YNR Group stands as a testament to his leadership and vision, marked by robust training programs and an aggressive recruitment drive that has drawn hundreds of sales professionals from competing firms.

Achievements and Future Goals

YNR Group has distinguished itself by:



Becoming one of the fastest-growing regions in the competitive door-to-door sales arena.

Successfully recruiting a large number of high-caliber sales professionals. Founding innovative ventures like Fleetandgo and YNR Syndicate, which diversify and strengthen the company's market presence.



Michael Lanctot's forward-looking strategy involves expanding YNR Group's sales team nationwide and pushing the company's revenue into the hundreds of millions. He is driven by goals such as placing YNR Group on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and having multiple team members earning over one million dollars annually.

Community Impact and Philosophy

YNR Group fosters a thriving environment where individuals are encouraged to grow their skills, increase their income, and expand their professional networks. The company is committed to promoting financial independence, advocating for minimal expenses, and maintaining a team composed solely of high contributors.

About YNR Group

YNR Group was founded by Michael Lanctot, a graduate in chemical and nuclear engineering and the former VP of Recruiting at Hawx Pest Control. Rising from personal and financial adversities, YNR Group is now a pioneering force in the sales industry, dedicated to rapid adaptation and scaling, ensuring long-term success and financial freedom for its team.

