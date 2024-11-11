(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, November 11, 2024: In the presence of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Mr. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) concluded two agreements for the establishment of two industrial complexes within the two industrial cities, the Second Industrial City in Makkah and Al Kharj, with investments exceeding SAR 2 billion.

The two contracts were signed by MODON’s CEO, Eng. Majid AlArqoobi and ALBADDAD Saudi Holding’s CEO Mr. Zayed Bin Hussein Albaddad in the presence of Dr. Alfateen Bin Hussein Albaddad, Chairman of ALBADDAD Saudi Holding.

The industrial complex in the Second Industrial City of Makkah, which spans over 1.3 million square meters, aims to invest SAR 1.75 billion in a range of promising, specialized industries, employing the highest manufacturing technologies in its production lines. It will also feature the construction of prefabricated and ready-made buildings, contributing to the creation of 5,000 job opportunities. The complex is expected to boost national exports, directing up to 60% of its output to African, European, and American markets, as well as to Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq.

Alongside this, MODON is launching several development projects in the Second Industrial City of Makkah, covering an area of over 4.3 million square meters. These projects aim to establish a fully integrated infrastructure, strengthened by essential services and innovative products. Additionally, a 200 MVA substation will be inaugurated to create a competitive industrial environment that fosters growth and sustainability.

The industrial complex in the Industrial City of Al Kharj, spanning over 307,000 square meters with an investment volume of SAR 375 million, will provide around 1,000 job opportunities. These jobs will support construction projects, as well as the sports, culture, and entertainment exhibition and event industries. The complex also seeks to boost the manufacturing of steel, aluminum, glass, and PVC fabrics with plans to export approximately 60% of its production capacity to Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.

This initiative aligns with MODON's vision to be the preferred destination for investment growth and the leading partner in the industrial and technological ecosystem, fostering an enabling industrial environment that enhances business sustainability and contributes to national economic development. This vision supports the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse.

MODON continues to empower the industrial sector in the Kingdom by developing and managing outstanding industrial cities and technology zones in line with national priorities and in partnership with both the public and private sectors. Developed land across 37 industrial cities throughout the Kingdom has now expanded to over 209 million square meters, with approximately 6,882 industrial establishments.







MENAFN11112024002825012069ID1108872293