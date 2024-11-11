Amid Unprecedented Community Engagement and Support for Women’s Empowerment Dubai Foundation for Women and Children concludes the “Padel tournament”

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, Nov- 10 -2024

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children successfully concluded the "Padel Tournament" under the slogan "We are Her Support System." The event took place on November 8 and 9 at Padel Line Al Mizhar, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and as part of the global Orange Campaign.

The tournament, a massive crowd-pleaser, created a unique blend of athletic excitement and community spirit. It served as a unifying force, working together to build a safe and supportive space for women and girls.

The participants, through their strong attendance, affirmed that empowering and supporting women is not merely a slogan but a shared collective responsibility that requires genuine engagement and action on the ground. They also expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children for organizing such interactive community events that target all segments of society.

Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, expressed her pride and gratitude for the significant community response embodied by the event. She said, “The Padel tournament was not just a sports competition; it was an invitation for the entire community to deliver a powerful message of support for women.” She noted that the event successfully mobilized energy and unified efforts to send messages celebrating, believing in, and standing by women in all circumstances.

Her Excellency pointed out that the "Padel tournament " reflected the deep objectives of the Orange Campaign, which stands as an international symbol of solidarity with women and girls who suffer from violence. Through this event, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children continued its mission to unify community efforts in shaping a safe, bright, and violence-free future, guided by the vision of the "Dubai Social Agenda 33," launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen family cohesion and support the well-being of society as a whole.

The tournament attracted approximately 200 participants, including 80 players, and garnered significant community support through a range of parallel activities that enriched the overall experience. Artistic performances by Medaf Studio and Dubai Drums, alongside the involvement of various local projects, adding a festive and family-friendly atmosphere. Cash prizes for the winners added to the excitement, driving engagement and high participation.







MENAFN11112024005047011544ID1108872255