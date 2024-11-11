Dubai Holding Entertainment in partnership with Canadian University Dubai unveils ‘Shelter of Inclusivity’ art installation at Dubai Design Week

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 November 2024: Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE), is proud to introduce the one-of-a-kind Shelter of Inclusivity art installation at this year’s Dubai Design Week. This interactive art installation, created in strategic collaboration with Canadian University Dubai (CUD) and supported by ImInclusive, champions accessibility and celebrates the unique contributions of the People of Determination (PoD) community being the only installation focused on inclusion among all those present this year.



Running from 5th to 10th November at Dubai Design District (D3), the event welcomes thousands of visitors to engage with this transformative piece, spotlighting Dubai Holding Entertainment’s ongoing dedication to social responsibility across its attractions.



At the heart of Shelter of Inclusivity lies a powerful call to action – encouraging guests of all abilities to experience a space intentionally crafted to symbolise protection, acceptance and equality for all. Designed with intention, the piece is built with sustainable materials and incorporates colors and artwork that echo the strength and spirit of the PoD community.



The curved walls of the installation evoke the imagery of protective arms, and the use of purple tones pays homage to the disability community. Every element has been carefully designed to prioritise accessibility, embodying DHE’s mission to create inclusive experiences across all its destinations and echoing Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most accessible city.



In partnership with the School of Architecture and Interior at Canadian University of Dubai’s, the Shelter of Inclusivity was brought to life with a focus on accessibility, sustainability, and meaningful design. The social enterprise ImInclusive collaborated closely to connect with the PoD community, ensuring their involvement from concept to final execution. Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism further supports this initiative by engaging guests and promoting ongoing community involvement for a celebration of inclusion where the art installation will be transported to one of the DHE destinations.



Reflecting DHE’s leadership in creating accessible experiences, the Shelter of Inclusivity serves as a powerful call to action – inviting individuals, employers, and communities to recognise and create opportunities for People of Determination. With its purposeful design and universal accessibility features, the installation aims to challenge stereotypes, and spark conversations around disability inclusion.



“Dubai Holding Entertainment is committed to creating a more inclusive environment across our destinations and Shelter of Inclusivity is a symbol of that mission,” said Al Anood at Dubai Holding Entertainment. “We hope this installation inspires all who engage with it to embrace accessibility and create more opportunities for People of Determination, contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming the most accessible city worldwide.”



“We are honoured to collaborate with Dubai Holding Entertainment on such a meaningful project”, shared Massimo at Canadian University Dubai. “Shelter of Inclusivity embodies our shared values of social responsibility and inclusivity, and we are excited to see it bring Dubai’s community together.”



Following its debut at Dubai Design Week, the installation will continue to champion accessibility and inspire inclusivity at various Dubai Holding Entertainment locations, with a year-end unveiling event reinforcing DHE’s long-term commitment to a future of barrier-free spaces.





