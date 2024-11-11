Michael Vaughan Predicts James Anderson Could Join CSK For IPL 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has hinted that legendary pacer James Anderson could find himself in the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the 2025 Indian (IPL) auction.

Anderson, who retired from international earlier this year, has registered for the IPL auction for the first time in his career, with a base price set at Rs 1.25 crore. Vaughan suggested that CSK may be particularly interested in Anderson's swing prowess, especially for the early overs where he could make an impact with the new ball.

"You mention James Anderson, I would not be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings. You heard it here first," Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

"They are a team that likes someone who can swing it in the first few overs. They've had swing bowlers like Shardul Thakur before, so it wouldn't surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai.”

The move to register for the IPL auction comes as Anderson expresses a renewed desire to continue playing cricket, despite his retirement. In an interview with Sky Sports, Anderson revealed he still feels he has much to offer:“I think I want to play cricket again. Whether I get picked up or not is a different matter, but there's definitely a feeling inside of me that I've got more to offer, in some shape or form.”

Anderson's experience in T20 cricket is limited but notable, with 41 wickets from 44 T20 matches at an average of 32.14 and an economy of 8.47. He has also played 19 T20Is, claiming 18 wickets at an economy of 7.84, and 22 wickets from 24 matches in England's Vitality Blast.