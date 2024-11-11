Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Industry Report 2024-2029, With Patent Activity And Key Patent Grants/Publications Related To BCI Technology

BCI helps patients with severe disabilities effectively interact with their environment through external devices like text-to-speech converters, computers, neural prostheses and assistive appliances. The ultimate goal of a direct BCI is to help individuals regain their motor ability through rehabilitation training in virtually any setting.



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The major drivers of the BCI market include the integration of AI, which is helping researchers enhance BCI product development; the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease; and increasing support from government agencies and associations for the development of BCI technology.

Advances in AR and virtual reality (VR) technology applications also have the potential to create future opportunities in the global BCI market. The factors restraining market growth include ethical concerns and security issues.

Report Scope

This report analyzes trends in the global brain-computer interface (BCI) market. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimates of market value data for the forecast period from 2024 through 2029. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, technology, type, application and geographical region.

The report covers the emerging technologies that are expected to shape the BCI market in the forecast period. It also analyzes the competitive landscape and the leading companies in the market.

The report includes:



25 data tables and 78 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for the brain-computer interface (BCI) technology ecosystem

Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global BCI market, along with a market share analysis by component, technology, type of technique, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

An evaluation of the market potential for BCIs, and a review of the regulatory framework, ethical issues, reimbursement scenario, and technology funding

Patent activity and key patent grants/publications related to BCI technology

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the market leaders, including g.tec Medical Engineering, Emotiv, Synchron, Neuralink and Blackrock Neurotech

