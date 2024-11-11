Ogeneral Strengthens Market Presence With Green Vision For Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ozone Cool, a unit of KBN Group Holding, the authorized distributor of General air conditioners in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, hosted the Green Vision, Lasting Legacy event at Le Royal Méridien Hotel, Lusail.

This event highlighted OGeneral's strong presence in the Qatari market, where it has been a trusted HVAC brand for over 50 years, known for its durability and sustainable designs.

The event underscored OGeneral's commitment to delivering air conditioning systems designed to endure Qatar's extreme climate while contributing to the country's sustainability goals.

With Ozone Cool as its distributor, OGeneral is now expanding its reach with even more reliable and environmentally conscious cooling solutions.

Celebrating Success: 2024 has been a successful year for OGeneral, marked by substantial sales and numerous implementations of cooling solutions in both domestic and commercial sectors across Qatar.

The event brought together distinguished figures from Fujitsu-General Middle East and Qatar's leading entities:



Sheikh Abdulla Bin Khalid Nasser Hamad Al Thani, Chairman, KBN Group Holding

Takaki Katsuragawa, President, Fujitsu-General Middle East

Takayuki Otsuta, Saudia Operations, Director, Japan

Riyad Saiki, Saudia Operations, Japan

Naphat Kajornveeratham, Product Manager, Fujitsu-General Middle East

Pradeesh Kumar, General Manager, KBN Group Holding Adharsh Kumar, General Manager, Ozone Cool

Representatives from key organizations, consultants, construction firms, and industry professionals also attended the event, which featured an engaging presentation on how sustainable cooling technologies can contribute to Qatar's Green Vision.

Awards Ceremony: In recognition of outstanding contributions to its growth, Ozone Cool presented following awards to top-performing partners:



Top Reseller Partner

Outstanding Project Partner

Retail Excellence Award

Sustainability Leadership Award VRF Excellence Award

New Promotions Announced: The event concluded with an announcement of special promotional prices at Ozone Cool's OGeneral showroom on Salwa Road. These promotions, which offer reduced prices on wall split and ducted AC units, are part of Ozone Cool's commitment to making high-quality, energy-efficient air conditioners more accessible to customers.

The Green Vision, Lasting Legacy event was a testament to OGeneral and Ozone Cool's leadership in providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable HVAC solutions to the Qatari market.