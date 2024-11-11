Amir Arrives In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived Monday in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by HRH Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and HH Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.