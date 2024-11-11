Wishes Pour In For Justice Sanjiv Khanna After Swearing-In As CJI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in for Justice Sanjiv Khanna soon after he was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in presence of President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

“My best wishes for his tenure,” wrote PM Modi on X soon after the oath taking ceremony.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also extended his best wishes to newly sworn-in CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote,“The position of the Chief Justice of India would undoubtedly place a lot of weight on his shoulders due to the extensive scrutiny and expectations that the office brings with it. I am sure with his long and distinguished experience, he will be able to bear the weight of this responsibility and serve the Judiciary with distinction.”

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the CJI, in a swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanna, the 51st Chief Justice of India, will have around 6 months term in office.

As a Supreme Court judge, he has been part of the landmark judgments on Article 370, decriminalisation of adultery, electoral bonds scheme, EVM-VVPAT tally etc.

Presently, Justice Sanjiv Khanna holds the post of Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Service Committee. Before elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna served as a judge in the Delhi High Court till January 2019. As a judge of the Delhi HC, he held the position of Chairman/Judge-in-charge, Delhi Judicial Academy, the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, and the District Court Mediation Centres.

He also had a long tenure as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department. In 2004, he was appointed as the Standing Counsel (Civil) for the Delhi government. He had also appeared and argued in a number of criminal cases at the Delhi High Court as an Additional Public Prosecutor and as an amicus curie (friend of the court).

mr/