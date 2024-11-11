7th China International Import Expo hits record with USD808 billion in tentative deals

(MENAFN) The 7th China International (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on Sunday, achieving a new milestone with tentative deals totaling USD80.01 billion for one-year purchases of goods and services. This marks a 2 percent increase compared to last year's figures, according to China Global Television Network. The expo, held from November 5 to 10, saw impressive participation, underscoring its growing significance as a platform for global trade.



This year's event attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also set a record with the attendance of 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and leading industry figures. The expo not only served as a showcase for international products and services but also as a key venue for networking and business opportunities on a global scale.



A number of foreign leaders participated in the event, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene, and Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. Their presence highlighted the importance of the expo in fostering international economic cooperation and trade relations.



The expo also featured the unveiling of over 400 new products, technologies, and services, reflecting the dynamic nature of global innovation. Since its launch in 2018, the CIIE has grown into a major platform for showcasing China’s evolving development strategy while providing valuable opportunities for global businesses to tap into China's vast market.

