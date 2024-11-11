Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia: One Killed, Injury Toll Grows To 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll from an enemy on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21. One person was killed.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded as a result of an enemy airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21 people. Eight people were hospitalized, including a 4-year-old boy,” he said.

Earlier, he reported that as a result of the Russian attack, a residential building was destroyed and a dormitory was damaged. One person was killed.

As reported, on November 11 at 01:30, Russian troops conducted three airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia. One man was reportedly killed in the attack. Nine people sought medical attention for injuries. Among the victims were a 15-year-old girl and two boys, aged 4 and 17.