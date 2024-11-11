Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia: One Killed, Injury Toll Grows To 21
Date
11/11/2024 2:12:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll from an enemy airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21. One person was killed.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The number of wounded as a result of an enemy airstrike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21 people. Eight people were hospitalized, including a 4-year-old boy,” he said.
Earlier, he reported that as a result of the Russian attack, a residential building was destroyed and a dormitory was damaged. One person was killed.
As reported, on November 11 at 01:30, Russian troops conducted three airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia. One man was reportedly killed in the attack. Nine people sought medical attention for injuries. Among the victims were a 15-year-old girl and two boys, aged 4 and 17.
MENAFN11112024000193011044ID1108870950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.