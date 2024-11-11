TGS Secures First 3D Streamer Contract For 2025 Summer Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (11 November 2024) – TGS, a leading provider of data and intelligence, is pleased to announce award of the company's first 3D streamer contract for the 2025 Northwest Europe summer season. is scheduled to commence in May with a total duration of approximately 35 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure our first streamer contract job for the 2025 summer season. Award of this program underscores our strong position in Northwest Europe. We are experiencing higher bidding activity for this region compared to recent years, and while most of our streamer acquisition programs in Northwest Europe were multi-client in 2024, this trend will likely be reversed in 2025 with an overweight of contract work. The planned activity increase in the Northwest Europe region mirrors the global demand increase we experience for our services scheduled for first half 2025. We look forward to supporting our client's exploration efforts with our proven GeoStreamer technology and Ramform acquisition platform."

