is investigating potential violations of the securities laws involving

PACS Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PACS ) resulting from allegations of providing misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY: PACS Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates various skilled nursing facilities (SNF) and assisted living facilities (ALF). PACS Group also owns subsidiaries that are engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. As of June 2024, PACS Group subsidiaries operated 220 healthcare facilities.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: On November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report of its investigation of PACS Group, which "revealed that PACS' 'turnaround' strategy largely boils down to systematically scamming taxpayer-funded healthcare programs." As an example, the report cites PACS' abuse of a COVID-era waiver, that allowed it to inappropriately access "skilled care Medicare benefits for thousands of patients across its national portfolio of facilities..." Hindenburg estimates that this "scheme drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023..."

Following the COVID-waiver scheme, PACS' Medicare skilled care revenue declined sharply in the second half of 2023, according to the report. But PACS' Medicare revenue rebounded in the first half of 2024, by using a "'new trick' to get back to 'COVID level profitability' involving billing thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare Part B regardless of clinical need or outcomes," Hindenburg reported.

The Hindenburg report noted that PACS' two co-founders paid themselves $194.5 million in dividends prior to the company's April 2024 IPO and have sold $656.5 million in stock since the IPO.

THE REVELATION:

On the news of the Hindenburg Research report, the price of PACS Group stock fell 27.8%, from a closing price of $42.94 per share on November 1, 2024, to $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024. By November 8, 2024, the price had declined to $21.33 per share.



ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

