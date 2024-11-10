Major Trend In The Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2024-2033: The Rise In Production With New Facility To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydraulic Cylinder Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The hydraulic cylinder market size has seen significant growth in recent years, increasing from $18.4 billion in 2023 to $19.45 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Growth during this period has been driven by industrial expansion, automation advancements, infrastructure development, increased mining and exploration activities, evolving manufacturing sector needs, and rising investments in the energy sector.

How Much Will the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The hydraulic cylinder market is projected to experience robust growth over the next few years, reaching $24.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This anticipated growth is attributed to rising automation, the expansion of renewable energy, rapid urbanization and a construction surge, an emphasis on sustainability, and continued resilience in the mining sector.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Hydraulic Cylinder Market?

The renewable energy sector's growth is anticipated to drive the hydraulic cylinder market forward in the coming years. This sector focuses on generating energy from naturally renewable sources, and hydraulic cylinders are essential to the efficient and reliable functioning of various renewable technologies. They help regulate water flow to hydroelectric turbines and adjust turbine blade angles in wind energy systems, ensuring optimal performance based on wind speed and direction.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Hydraulic Cylinder Market?

Key players in the hydraulic cylinder market include Caterpillar Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Linde plc, Eaton Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Liebherr Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), Bosch Rexroth, SMC Corporation, HYDAC International GmbH, The Timken Company, Trelleborg Group, The Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd., BDI Express, Taiyo Ltd., Standex International Corporation, Enerpac Tool Group, Sun Hydraulics LLC, Texas Hydraulics Inc., Prince Manufacturing Corporation, High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Ligon Industries LLC, Zenith Hydromatic, LEO engineers, Spareage Hydro, Kangaroo Hydraulics Private Limited, Swapnapoorti Hydraulics, KYB Americas Corporation, Tianjin Henghua Pipeline Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size?

Leading companies in the hydraulic cylinder market are increasingly investing in facility expansions to enhance their ability to meet consumer demand. This process generally involves increasing the size, capacity, or operational capabilities of current facilities, allowing companies to boost production volumes, streamline processes, or accommodate advanced technologies to better serve their customers.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market?

1) By Function: Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinder, Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinder

2) By Specification: Telescopic Cylinder, Tie Rod Cylinder, Mill Type Cylinder, Welded Cylinder

3) By Bore Size: Less Than 50 MM, 50 to 150 MM, Greater Than 150 MM

4) By Application: Industrial Equipment, Mobile Equipment

5) By End-User: Construction, Aerospace And Defense, Material Handling, Agriculture, Automotive, Mining, Oil And Gas, Marine, Other End-Users

Geographical Highlights: Asia-Pacific Leading Hydraulic Cylinder Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Hydraulic Cylinder Market Overview?

Hydraulic cylinders are mechanical actuators that generate linear motion and force by using pressurized hydraulic fluid. These devices provide a unidirectional force through a single stroke, making them essential in machinery where controlled movement and power are needed, such as in construction, manufacturing, and renewable energy applications.

The Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into hydraulic cylinder market size, hydraulic cylinder market drivers and trends, hydraulic cylinder competitors' revenues, and hydraulic cylinder market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

