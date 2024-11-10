Biden To Urge Congress, Incoming Administration To Continue Support For Ukraine Sullivan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden will continue to persuade and the incoming administration of Donald on the need to maintain support for Ukraine until the end of his term.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, in an interview on CBS News' program "Face the Nation ," as reported by Ukrinform.

"President Biden will have an opportunity over the next 70 days to make the case to the Congress and to the incoming administration that the United States should not walk away from Ukraine, that walking away from Ukraine means more instability in Europe," Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that Biden would emphasize the importance of allocating necessary resources for Ukraine even after his presidency ends.

not toto, "" –

"The threat to Ukraine will remain and no matter what exactly happens on the battlefield or at the negotiation table, the U.S. should not walk away from its commitments either to Ukraine or to 50 nations that we have rallied in defense of Ukraine both in Europe and Asia," Sullivan emphasized.

According to Sullivan, the U.S. approach towards Ukraine has remained consistent over the past 2.5 years.

" in'son

The goal is“to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it is ultimately in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table. It should be up to Ukraine to decide... when and how it goes to negotiating table. It should be up to the U.S. and the coalition of states that we have built to continue to supply Ukraine with the means to defend itself against brutal Russian aggression," he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the White House plans to expedite the delivery of remaining military aid packages to Ukraine amid concerns that the incoming Trump administration could halt previously approved support.