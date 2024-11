'Meat And Alcohol': Menu At UK PM Keir Starmer's Diwali Event Triggers Uproar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meat and alcohol were reportedly served at the Diwali reception hosted by UK Prime Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London. This triggered an uproar among several British Hindus. Diwali is an auspicious Hindu Festival when many observe fast and strictly eat vegetarian meal.

Some British Hindus took to social to voice their objections over a lack of proper consultation ahead of UK PM's Diwali reception , where non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol were included on the menu, news agency PTI reported.

Community organisation Insight UK questioned the“appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival . Many others pointed out that greater dialogue is required ahead of such religious events.

“Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning. The sacred festival of Diwali emphasises purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol,” Insight UK stated in a post on X.

“The choice of menu at the Diwali celebration hosted by the Prime Minister himself displays an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with the festival of Diwal . It also raises the pertinent question of whether Hindu community organisations and religious leaders were consulted for greater cultural sensitivity and inclusivity,” it said.

The group urged“greater consideration in future events and celebrations”.

Pandit Satish K. Sharma, author and Dharmic speaker, was quoted by PTI as saying:“The complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation, at any level, is of great concern. If accidental, it's still disappointing.”

Meanwhile, a community leader was quoted by iGlobal News as saying,“It is simply insensitive and even offensive to organise a Diwali reception but then serve non-vegetarian food and alcohol."

As per the PTI, some British Hindu groups also flagged their lack of invitation to the reception held regularly over the years at Downing Street and last hosted by Conservative leader Rishi Sunak – the first British Hindu prime minister of Britain.

Downing Street did not comment on the menu at the event held on October 29 – the first Diwali reception since the Labour Party won a landslide at the July general election.

Government sources indicated that the reception was a cross-community gathering, which involved a wide range of representatives and also included Sikh celebrations of Bandi Chhor Divas.

It brought together British Indian community leaders, professionals and parliamentarians and included Starmer lighting candles on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, following in the footsteps of predecessor Sunak.

“We value and respect your heritage and traditions, and recognise the strength of our shared values and the celebration of Diwali – a time of coming together, of abundance, and welcome... it is a time to fix our eyes on the light which triumphs over the darkness,” read excerpts released from Starmer's address at the event last week.