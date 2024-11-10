عربي


Minister Of Finance Meets Uzbek Minister Of Investment

11/10/2024 9:18:49 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Investment, industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Laziz Kudratov, who is visiting Doha.
They discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade and investment areas, and ways to boost them.

