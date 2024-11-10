Minister Of Finance Meets Uzbek Minister Of Investment

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Investment, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Laziz Kudratov, who is visiting Doha. They discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade and areas, and ways to boost them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.