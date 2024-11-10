Kate Middleton Joins Prince William, King Charles In Her First Formal Appearance After Cancer Treatment See Photos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Things are turning into normal in the Royal family, as Kate Middleton is returning to her public duties following cancer earlier this year. The Princess of Wales joined Prince of Wales, William, and King Charles at a Rememberance event in London on Saturday.

The program marks her first formal appearance since finishing her chemotherapy. Kate Middleton had announced her cancer diagnosis in June this year. The announcement came as a major setback for royal fans as King Charles III was also undergoing treatment for a rigorous cancer treatment. However, Kate Middleton's return to public duties shows her improving health.

From left, on first row: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Britain's King Charles and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool Photo via AP)

The King is also undergoing cancer treatment. The British monarch received a standing ovation from the audience when he arrived at the program on Saturday, November 9.

