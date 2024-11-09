(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended the country’s martial law and general mobilization until February 2025, marking the 13th time since the war with Russia began that these measures have been renewed. According to a report released on Wednesday, the martial law and mobilization will remain in effect for another 90 days, until at least February 7, 2025, as confirmed by documents published by the Ukrainian parliament. The last extension occurred in August, set to expire on November 10.



Martial law was declared nationwide shortly after the conflict with Russia erupted in February 2022, with a general mobilization announced soon after to bolster Ukraine's military. Despite these efforts, Ukraine has struggled to replenish its military forces, facing heavy casualties in the ongoing war. The country has also grappled with widespread draft evasion, prompting the government to tighten conscription rules in spring 2024. These changes included lowering the maximum draft age from 27 to 25 and requiring potential recruits to report to conscription offices for verification, which has led to increased coercion and immediate drafting of individuals.



Videos circulating on social media have shown conscription officers targeting people in public spaces, including gyms and shopping malls. Reports from *The Times* suggest that Ukraine’s conscription efforts have grown increasingly aggressive and controversial, with some describing the process as deceitful and violent.



In the face of recruitment challenges, Ukrainian lawmakers have acknowledged the need for a substantial increase in recruits. MP Roman Kostenko stated that at least 500,000 new soldiers are required to replace combat losses and to form new military units. Meanwhile, other MPs, including Solomia Bobrovskaya and Mariana Bezuglaya, have raised concerns that the authorities are failing to meet recruitment quotas and have called for the inclusion of women in the draft to address the growing manpower shortages.



