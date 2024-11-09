Guru Randhawa Lauds Parvathi And Ujwal’S Performance On ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who is known for 'Lahore', 'Ban Jaa Tu Meri Raani', 'Suit Suit' and others, heaped praise on contestants Parvathi and Ujwal's performance in the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

While the top 10 contestants put in their best work in front of the mentors, audience as well as special guests, it was contestant Parvathi and Ujwal's performance on 'Bekhudi Mein Sanam' and 'Mere Mitwa Mere Geet' songs that won mentor Guru's heart. After their performance, Guru Randhawa mentioned how listening to their performance felt like listening to a soundtrack and watching a scene from a movie.

Guru said,“While listening to this performance, it felt as if we were enjoying a CD and watching a scene from a movie; it was that perfect. This is the level of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', and our singers are elevating the show even further with their outstanding performances”.

The new season of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' has received a a lot of positive response from viewers. The show promises captivating performances featuring an exceptional lineup of mentors, including Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa, hosted by Vipul Roy and Salman Ali. This weekend's episode is set to be extra thrilling with the renowned Bollywood music director Anandji Virji Shah making a special appearance on the show.

In the earlier episode, Tanishka, the daughter of music composer Sachin Sanghvi of the duo Sachin-Jigar surprising her father on stage with her appearance. Seeing their beautiful bond on stage like that, Jigar got emotional reminiscing about the first song 'Laadki' recorded by Tanishka when she was just 8 years old.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.