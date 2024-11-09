Canada Discontinues SDS Visa Programme: What It Means For Indian Students

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) In a significant development having far-reaching implications for Indian students, Canada has announced the discontinuation of its Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme. The SDS is a key pathway for international students seeking permits for studies. It is said that the decision has come as part of the country's attempts to address "ongoing shortages and resource strain".

The SDS programme was launched in 2018 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It was designed to fast-track study permit applications for students from 14 countries. These nations include Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Under this programme, the application process was faster, paving the way for quicker access to Canadian educational institutions.

However, in a statement on its official website, the Canadian government explained that the programme would be discontinued to "strengthen programme integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process".

The move by the Canadian government is expected to impact international students, particularly those from the countries previously included in the SDS programme.

Applications submitted by 2 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) on November 8 -- which will be 12.30 a.m. (IST) on November 9 -- will still be processed under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme, while those received after that deadline will be handled through the regular study permit stream, according to information.

The SDS programme was known for its faster processing times and higher approval rates. With the discontinuation of this programme, students from India and 13 other countries will now face longer and more complex processes for visa applications.

In fact, Canada is set to considerably reduce the number of immigrants it admits for the first time in years. This will mark a major shift in policy as the Canadian government seeks to regain public support amid growing resentment.

Known for its welcoming gesture towards newcomers, Canada is now changing its narrative, with officials pointing to the pressure that the immigration is putting on the country's housing market, rising cost of living, and already overburdened healthcare system.

This policy shift comes as the government faces the challenges of maintaining public approval and addressing concerns about the impact of rapid population growth.

The issue of immigration has become one of the most contentious topics in Canadian politics, especially with the upcoming federal election which may be held in October 2025.

Recent polls indicate that an increasing number of Canadians believe the country is accepting too many immigrants. This sentiment is fuelling political debate as public concern over housing, job competition, and public services grows.

This shift in opinion is putting pressure on the government to adjust its immigration policies in response to voters' displeasure.